Overcast times in Latin America

Latin America has just left behind a disappointing decade and is ushering in a new decade in a global and regional context marked by a full-fledged crisis. In the words of António Gutirres, Secretary General of the United Nations: “We are living in dangerous times. Geopolitical tensions are at their highest level, and this turbulence is escalating.”

Similarly, a recent report released by Eurasia alerts us that “the world is now entering a deepening geopolitical recession, with a lack of global leadership as a result of American unilateralism, an erosion of US-led alliances, a Russia in decline that wants to undermine the stability and cohesion of both the US and its allies, and an increasingly empowered China under consolidated leadership that’s building a competitive alternative on the global stage” (Eurasia, Top Risks for 2020).

As expected, this geopolitical recession, aggravated by the trade wars and the lack of investment, determines that the world economy, according to recent figures from the World Bank, has grown, in 2019, at its slowest rate since it came out of the recession: 2.4 per cent, and the outlook for 2020 is equally worrisome: 2.5 per cent.

In this complex international scenario, special mention should be made – given their direct impact on our region – of the impeachment of Trump and his reelection bid on November 3; the tensions between the United States and China over trade (under control for the time being); the implementation of Brexit; and the deadlock between the United States and Iran in the Middle East, without ruling out the appearance of some "black swan".

Irritated democracies with low growth

The region is starting off 2020 in a scenario of “irritated democracies” (Daniel Innerarity) characterized by citizen anger, social tension, discontent with politics, and complex governability.

Economic growth will continue to be mediocre, with projected average regional growth of 1.3 per cent. If this scenario plays out, 2014 to 2020 will turn out to be the seven-year period with the lowest growth in the region in the last 40 years (ECLAC, 2019).

There is great diversity among the countries of the region. Of the four largest economies, Colombia (the third largest) is projecting the highest growth, 3.5 per cent, while Brazil (the largest) and Mexico (the second largest) will grow approximately 1.7 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively. Argentina is a great enigma and everything will depend on how successful the new President Fernández is, but all scenarios suggest that Argentina will experience negative growth in 2020. Peru will grow 3.2 per cent while Chile, depending on how the current crisis is channeled, could grow 1 per cent. The Dominican Republic and Panama are projected to have the highest levels of growth, 4.7 per cent and 3.8 per cent respectively. Venezuela will suffer a 14 per cent contraction of its GDP. Central America as a region will see growth of 2.6 per cent (ECLAC, 2019).

An economy that does not grow, combined with adjustment programs, lack of results, breach of campaign promises, high inequality and a delegitimized political system is a lethal combination for those who govern. If the region fails to overcome this complex scenario, it risks suffering a second lost decade.

The electoral agenda

The electoral agenda will be less intense than that of the last years, but no less important. There will be two presidential elections, in Bolivia (May 3) and the Dominican Republic (May 17).

The Bolivian elections will be a repeat of the failed elections of October 20, 2019, whose serious irregularities sparked a strong citizen mobilization and a coup d’état disguised as a “suggestion,” resulting in the exit of Evo Morales and the ushering in of the interim government of Jeanine Áñez. The MAS (Movimiento al Socialismo) may participate in the upcoming May 3 elections, but not Evo. The opposition to the MAS, which is highly fragmented, has not yet nominated a candidate. It currently has six candidates—among them, former Presidents Carlos Mesa and Jorge Quiroga, and civic leaders Luis Fernando Camacho and Marcho Pumari.

In the Dominican Republic, the PLD (Partido de la Liberación Dominicana), which has been in power for 16 years consecutively, will seek for another period through its candidate Gonzalo Castillo. The strong dispute between President Danilo Medina and former President Leonel Fernández resulted in a split in the PLD and Fernández’s presidential candidacy with a new party, Fuerza del Pueblo, a division that increases the chances of a victory by the opposition PRM (Partido Revolucionario Moderno), headed up by Luis Abinader.

The electoral agenda also includes the special elections for the new Peruvian Congress (January 26) and the Venezuelan legislative elections, aimed at completely renewing the National Assembly. In Mexico, there will be local elections in two of the 32 states: Coahuila and Hidalgo. Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Brazil will hold municipal elections. Chile will have an intense electoral year with a plebiscite, on April 26, to decide whether Chileans want to have a new Constitution and by what mechanism; and if the “yes” vote prevails, in October, in addition to elections for local and regional governments, the members of the Constituent Assembly will be elected.

Overcast Times

2020 is projected to be another turbulent year for the governments of Latin America, as illustrated by the “parliamentary coup” executed by Maduro’s authoritarian regime against the opposition led by Juan Guaidó on January 5. I anticipate a year just as turbulent and instable as 2019, if not more so.

The middle classes, very unhappy with the status quo, feel vulnerable and are will continue to demand more social spending from their governments, thereby reducing the governments’ ability to implement the adjustments that the IMF and private investors demand for delivering fresh resources. Citizens have lost their patience, are less tolerant of their rulers, are more demanding with their rights, and are hyper connected via social networks.

For all these reasons, the tendency in the region will be that of presidents under strong pressure, social unrest, instability, complex governance, accelerated deterioration and short electoral cycles. According to The Economist 2020’s instability risk map, the most vulnerable countries this year, in addition to Venezuela, are Nicaragua, Guatemala, Brazil, Honduras, Chile, Mexico, and Paraguay.

What is to be done?

To face these “overcast times” will not be easy. The presidents, most of whom face low levels of popularity and minority in the Congress, will have to focus on listening to their citizens more carefully, regaining trust of their societies, and strengthen governance. They must also make their economies grow, negotiate a new social pact, and respond in a timely and effective manner to the mounting pressures from the middle classes, who will continue to press forcefully and urgently for quality universal public goods and social mobility.

To attain this objective we must make the transition towards to a new-generation democracy, one marked by better quality and resilience, accompanied by a modern and transparent state, effective governance, full observance of the rule of law, and a political leadership that is close to the people, committed to democratic values, transparency, and accountability, and with the capacity to govern the complex societies of the 21st century.

To summarize: the complex regional situation calls for a new agenda that offers democratic, innovative, and viable solutions to the problems of democracy to avoid a dangerous rise of populism. A new agenda is needed that, as Hirschman correctly recommended, would make it possible “to think of what is possible rather than what is probable,” and would serve as a compass for times of high complexity and uncertainty.

